Posted on Dec 31, 2017


The Voice Online

Moderate quake jolts the Caribbean
New Kerala
Port-of-Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], December 31 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck the Caribbean Islands on Saturday evening. According to local media reports, the quake occurred at 7:44 pm (local time) and was felt 39 km north-west of St John's
