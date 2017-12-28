Molai Attack: Boko Haram burnt 3, stole 2 jeep belonging to Leprosy Hospital in Borno

Medical personnel at the Molai General Hospital have confirmed that Boko Haram militants, who attacked Molai on Christmas day, carted away two Land Cruiser jeep belonging to the leprosy hospital. The medical officers, who were still shock by the horror of the fateful day, told our correspondent that they were saved by grace. Speaking to […]

Molai Attack: Boko Haram burnt 3, stole 2 jeep belonging to Leprosy Hospital in Borno

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

