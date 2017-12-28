Molai Attack: Boko Haram burnt 3, stole 2 jeep belonging to Leprosy Hospital in Borno
Medical personnel at the Molai General Hospital have confirmed that Boko Haram militants, who attacked Molai on Christmas day, carted away two Land Cruiser jeep belonging to the leprosy hospital. The medical officers, who were still shock by the horror of the fateful day, told our correspondent that they were saved by grace. Speaking to […]
