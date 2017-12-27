 Monarch denies reports of military invasion of community | Nigeria Today
Monarch denies reports of military invasion of community

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News

Francis Ododo Timi, the Paramount Ruler in Ikebiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Wednesday described reports that the area was invaded by soldiers on December 15 by gun boats as false and misleading. Ododo Timi, Ike IIX, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the erroneous report was an…

