Monarch urges FG to refund N43.5m owed Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE traditional ruler of Nteje in Oyi local government area of Anambra State, Chief Rowland Odegbo has called on the Federal Government to refund the state N43.5 million it spent in the reconstruction of federal roads in the state, arguing that the amount would assist the state in completing some ongoing projects.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in Awka, Odegbo recalled that there was a promise of such refund by the federal government, adding that the refund would help improve the lot of the state.

According to the monarch, Governor Obiano’s interest to transform Anambra could be better achieved if the state’s accrued resources were successfully mobilized.

He dismissed the insinuation about Obiano’s alleged presidential ambition, adding that the governor’s passion was so consuming that any other idea easily paled in insignificance.

He said: “Governor Obiano is interested in supporting President Buhari’s effort in improving the state of infrastructure development in the state and the entire South East zone.

“He has not forgotten the dispassionate role the federal government played during the November governorship election in the state and can only support him to improve on the development.

“If there is any such thing as presidential ambition, it is certainly not now. He has a duty to perform for which he was massively re-elected. He cannot afford otherwise.

“His interest is Anambra and to urge the federal government to refund the sum of N43.5 billion owed the state on repairs of federal roads in Anambra.”

The post Monarch urges FG to refund N43.5m owed Anambra appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

