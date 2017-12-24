Monica Chakwera splash Christmas gifts to pregnant mums-to-be – Nyasa Times
Nyasa Times
Monica Chakwera splash Christmas gifts to pregnant mums-to-be
Nyasa Times
Monica Chakwera, wife to the leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera and president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), on Saturday cheered the expectant women at health centres in Lilongwe as one way of commemorating Christmas where she donated assorted food …
