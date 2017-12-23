More for people who love football – Wenger – Vanguard
|
Firstpost
|
More for people who love football – Wenger
Vanguard
Arsene Wenger hailed Arsenal's breath-taking 3-3 draw against Liverpool as a dream come true for football purists. Wenger. Wenger's side staged a thrilling second half fightback that combined with Liverpool's array of attacking talents to serve up a …
