 More photos from ex-Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter’s wedding | Nigeria Today
More photos from ex-Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s daughter’s wedding

Posted on Dec 23, 2017

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Thursday December 21st walked his daughter, Neya, down the aisle as she said ‘I Do’ to her heartthrob Lawrence.  More photos from the wedding ceremony that took place at the Church of Assumption in Ikoyi, with reception at Oriental hotel, has emerged and here are they;  

