Moribund airlines: FG to set up aviation school to raise professionals – The Punch



The Punch Moribund airlines: FG to set up aviation school to raise professionals

The Punch

In response to the disturbing rate at which several commercial airline operators have gone moribund in the country, there are indications that the Federal Government would soon set up an aviation school that would groom professionals for the industry …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

