Moses wins Goal Africa Player of the Year 2017

Nigeria’s Victor Moses has been named Goal Africa Player of the Year for 2017. The Chelsea wideman has won the award ahead of the likes of Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinean Naby Keita, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read Moses enjoyed a remarkable transformation during the 2016-17 season, winning over the doubters and earning his place at Chelsea despite appearing destined for the exit door. He was introduced into the starting lineup in late 2016 in an unfamiliar wing-back role after Antonio Conte saw in the former Crystal Palace attacker a key solution to a problem position. Throughout early 2017, Moses was a key figure for the Pensioners as they won the Premier League title, with the wideman only losing twice—against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United—before the FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal. After being dismissed in that match, Moses bounced back with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Community Shield final at Wembley, before the Gun- ners went onto clinch the trophy on penalties. He’s had to contend with injuries this term, but excellent displays against Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United have reaffirmed Moses’s importance at Stamford Bridge. At international level, Moses, who also made the 11-man shortlist for Caf’s African Footballer of the Year award, played an influential role in Nigeria’s successful qualification for the 2018 World Cup. After some excellent performances in late 2016—notably when he scored twice as Algeria were defeated 3-1—Moses stole the show as Nigeria demolished Cameroon 4-0 to take a strangle- hold on top spot in Group C. It was a magnificent display by the 27-year-old, playing in a more advanced role, and it was arguably the outstanding performance in a superb year for Moses.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

