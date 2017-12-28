 Motivational Speaker kills wife, 2 kids on Christmas Day | Nigeria Today
Motivational Speaker kills wife, 2 kids on Christmas Day

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A U.S man described as local author and motivational speaker shot and killed his ex-wife and two children on Christmas Day at a Phoenix apartment complex on Christmas Day. Quoting court documents, ABC said witnesses told police they saw the suspect, 45-year-old Anthony Milan Ross, shoot his ex-wife Monday afternoon near as she tried to run away from him from his street.

