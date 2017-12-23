 Motorists heading to Mozambique urged to adhere to traffic rules – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Motorists heading to Mozambique urged to adhere to traffic rules – Eyewitness News

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Motorists heading to Mozambique urged to adhere to traffic rules
Eyewitness News
The Mpumalanga Community Safety Department says traffic was gridlocked on the N4 towards the Lebombo border, with many opting to use the oncoming vehicle lanes. FILE: Picture: @clubOmozambique/Twitter. Mpumalanga · Mozambique · Lebombo Border Post
UPDATE: Traffic moving slowly at Lebombo border post following earlier gridlockLowvelder

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.