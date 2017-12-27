 Motorists sleep in filling stations as fuel scarcity worsens – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Motorists sleep in filling stations as fuel scarcity worsens – P.M. News

P.M. News

Motorists sleep in filling stations as fuel scarcity worsens
P.M. News
Scarcity of petrol has become unbearable in Ekiti as motorists now sleep in filling stations across the state to have the opportunity to buy. Some of the motorists at the filling station on Wednesday morning were busy washing their faces with water

