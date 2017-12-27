Motorists sleep in filling stations as fuel scarcity worsens – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Motorists sleep in filling stations as fuel scarcity worsens
P.M. News
Scarcity of petrol has become unbearable in Ekiti as motorists now sleep in filling stations across the state to have the opportunity to buy. Some of the motorists at the filling station on Wednesday morning were busy washing their faces with water …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!