 Motorists to pay more at Lekki toll gate, Ikoyi link bridge from January 1 | Nigeria Today
Motorists to pay more at Lekki toll gate, Ikoyi link bridge from January 1

Posted on Dec 23, 2017

The Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) has announced that from January 1, 2018, motorists using the toll gate at the Victoria Island end of the Lekki-Epe expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge would have to pay more. Currently, cars are levied N120, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) N150 and commercial buses N80 at the toll gate, while […]

