Mourinho: Burnley Has A Shot At Europe

Jose Mourinho, Manchester United manager has confidence in Burnley challenging for Europe.

Burnley are the surprise of the Premier League this season, sitting seventh on the table midway through the season.

Mourinho has heaped praise on Sean Dyche’s side, and believes they have a shot at Europe.

“If survival was the objective, I think the objective is in the pocket, it’s totally under control,” he told Sky Sports News.

“If the objective is to finish top 10, they will do it. If the objective is to fight for European positions, they are there so they have the right to fight, so it’ll be a difficult opponent.

“If you compare what they are doing with the initial objectives, it’s a very good season.”

