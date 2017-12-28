 MSMEs reckon 2017 as Year of better access to funding, forex access – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MSMEs reckon 2017 as Year of better access to funding, forex access – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

MSMEs reckon 2017 as Year of better access to funding, forex access
Vanguard
OPERATORS in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have reckoned 2017 as the “Year of better access to funding and foreign exchange.” In a review of the outgoing year, and outlook for 2018, Kuti George, President Lagos Chapter of Nigerian

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.