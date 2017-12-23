MUASA gets new head

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke has been replaced by Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi as the chairman of Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA). Kamunyu the former association’s publicist who beat Dr. Hellen Nambalirwa Nkabala from the college of humanities and Dr. Fredrick Luggya Kiwuwa from the University library to the position will have the mantle for two years starting January 2018.

While physical voting took place on Dec.11, academic staff who couldn’t make it to the ten colleges to cast their votes were allowed to participate through proxy voting on Dec.14 and 15.

However, Muhwezi comes in at a time when the university is waiting for a report of a visitation committee set up by the president to investigate operations of the university which have led to unending strikes. Just a month ago, the association had threatened to strike again over salary and allowance delays. To Muhwezi salaries of lecturers are a key issue in ensuring that the institution doesn’t lose its best brains. And, ensuring that lecturers’ get adequate remuneration is high on his agenda as he moves to head the association.

