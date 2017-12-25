 Mumbwa UCZ church celebrates as they receive Presidential Empowerment Fund – Lusaka Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mumbwa UCZ church celebrates as they receive Presidential Empowerment Fund – Lusaka Times

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

Mumbwa UCZ church celebrates as they receive Presidential Empowerment Fund
Lusaka Times
The United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Chiwema Congregation in Mumbwa district has received K10, 000 cash donation from the Presidential Empowerment Fund to be distributed among women entrepreneurs within the Church. Presenting the money during the church
ECL committed in empowering marketeersZNBC

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.