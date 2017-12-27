MURIC Condemns Kaduna Christmas Killing

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the attacks and killing of four people on Friday night around the Nindem village axis in Godogodo district, Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola in a statement on Tuesday, described the killing as gruesome, barbaric and ungodly.

It would be recalled that a lone shooter allegedly killed four people and injured eight others in an attack on Friday night around the Nindem village axis in Godogodo district.

According to military spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, Colonel I. K. Ekpeyong, the incident happened as the residents were holding a carol at the community square at about 9 pm.

MURIC which noted that nothing in the divine scriptures teaches the shedding of human blood, said that people who are in devotion deserve special respect no matter the venue chosen for such religious exercise.

It charged the security agencies to rise to the occasion and bring the endless bloodbath in Kaduna State to an end.

MURIC seized the opportunity of the Yuletide to wish Nigerian Christians a Merry Christmas.

“It is our fervent wish that the relationship between us and our Christian neighbours continues to improve. We all need peace to go about our individual businesses. We therefore extend a hand of friendship to our neighbours.”

MURIC urged all citizens to pray for Nigeria’s unity, political stability and economic buoyancy.

“We must also pray for enduring peace and work consciously towards achieving it,” it added.

