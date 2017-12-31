Museveni salutes MPs who supported Age Limit bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has in his new year address saluted the Members of Parliament (MPs) that supported the ‘Age Limit’ Bill.

“I salute the 317 MPs who defied intimidation, malignment, and blackmail and opted for a flexible constitution to deal with destiny issues of Africa,” he said as he concluded his new year address that covered issues related to security, economy, Africa and the Congo.

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017 was in the week before Christmas passed with the requried two-thirds majority. The vote result was 317 yes, 97 no.

The MPs passed the tenure of parliament to be extended from five to seven years. The MPs approved a 7-year term for Parliament and local governments positions starting with ongoing term.

This was quickly followed by approval of article 102 (b), lifting the age limit of 75 for one to contest for presidency.

Finally the House reinstated the presidential terms in the constitution by passing clause 105 of the Bill. The clause states that, “A person shall not hold office as President for more than two terms.”

In his address on Sunday, Museveni termed his critics liars. “Liars who talk of life presidency of Museveni should be exposed. They’re uninformed, or schemers who don’t want Uganda and Africa to succeed.”

“The 317 are like the 28 cadres of Montepuez, 43 fighters who attacked Kabamba. The 317 MPs should deepen their understanding of NRM ideology, get out of careerism and become durable soldiers of African Revolution. They should boldly and persistently mobilize the masses to get out of poverty, ” Museveni said.

Tweets about #M7Address2018



Share on: WhatsApp

The post Museveni salutes MPs who supported Age Limit bill appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

