Museveni visits Tanzanian peacekeepers – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
Museveni visits Tanzanian peacekeepers
New Vision
At least 14 United Nations peacekeepers were killed and more than 40 wounded in the restive Democratic Republic of Congo, in the deadliest attack by gunmen. M73 703×422. President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday visited United Nations (UN) Tanzanian …
President Museveni visits injured Tanzanian and UN peacekeepers
AU welcomes cease-fire agreement in Republic of Congo
AU strongly condemns attack against UN peacekeepers, Congolese soldiers in DR Congo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!