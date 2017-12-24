 Museveni visits Tanzanian peacekeepers – New Vision | Nigeria Today
Museveni visits Tanzanian peacekeepers – New Vision

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa


Museveni visits Tanzanian peacekeepers
At least 14 United Nations peacekeepers were killed and more than 40 wounded in the restive Democratic Republic of Congo, in the deadliest attack by gunmen. M73 703×422. President Yoweri Museveni on Sunday visited United Nations (UN) Tanzanian
