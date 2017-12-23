MUSIC: Desh – Shaku Shaku

Right after the massive boom and Unending Waves of his last single “PONMILE RAP VERSION”.

MAYSOL Entertainment’s Finest act DESH unleashes a new music for the end of year festivities. As expected at this time of the year, the talented singer serves up something on the commercial spectrum titled “SHAKU SHAKU” which is also Produced by this same Act @iam_desh

Stay Connected with DESH on Social Media via; IG- @iam_desh, Twitter- @iam__desh.

THIS IS A BANGER!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Desh-Shaku-Shaku.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

