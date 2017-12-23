MUSIC: DipoGuns – Lalaué

DipoGuns has exhibited much talent as an recording artist, writer, performer and record producer, his senior brother known as’ ‘The Moon’ ‘ saw these talents and potentials and has since been supporting and managing him.

`LALAUÉ ” is an Afrocalypso sound and was produced by GROSS, this is the type of song that you can listen to when having a good time, watch out for this kid.

Download And Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/DipoGuns-Lalaué.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: DipoGuns – Lalaué appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

