MUSIC: Eezychris – Only You
Few Months After Releasing The Visual Of His Smash Hit Single “CountDown” EezyChris Has followed up With another Christmas Present which is Titled ” Only You ”
This song is a Fusion of Classical & Dynamic Sensational Music and it was produced by ICE BEAT
Download And Enjoy!
