 MUSIC: Fujah – Odun yi | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Fujah – Odun yi

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

You need a song for celebrating New Year’s Eve or the coming of the New Year, cop below This Year by Fujah. Your Nigerian US Based Artist. Celebrate New Year’s Day! With this new tune from The High life papi.

Download and Enjoy below!

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Fujah – Odun yi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.