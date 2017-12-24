Music is my focus, not rivalry – Wizkid – The Punch



The Punch Music is my focus, not rivalry – Wizkid

The Punch

Popstar, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is unarguably one of the biggest pop stars to have come out of Africa. His many hit songs and awards actually lend credence to this fact. However, the Daddy Yo singer has also been dogged by talks of rivalry …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

