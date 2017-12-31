MUSIC: Jaybee Songz – This Year (Prod. Tee Sound)
After the successful release of his hit song ‘Samba’, Multi talented act Jaybee Songz is out with a song for the new year.
This is different from his style but he showed his uniqueness and versatility skill. Download this new evergreen song titled ‘This Year’, which was produced by ‘Tee Sound’ and you will surely be convinced he is the Next Big thing in the Nigeria Music Industry.
Enjoy!
