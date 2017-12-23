MUSIC: Khalif – African Lady (Manya Cover)

After the successful release of two hit songs “Iyanu mashele’ in which he featured Qdot and a single titled ‘Sister Maria”, 4G Gang artist Khalif is here to burst brains with another dope track titled “African Lady” which is a cover song of Wizkid hit song Manya.

Khalif’s flows in this new track ‘African Lady’ is irresistible that you would put on your dancing shoes and start dancing.

Download and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Khalif-African-Lady-Manya-Cover.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

