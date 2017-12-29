 MUSIC: Sly B – Hold Me Now (Prod.​ Dr. Rad) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Sly B – Hold Me Now (Prod.​ Dr. Rad)

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

​Brand new music from Canada based Nigerian artist Sly B. The song titled “Hold Me Now” was produced by Canada based Jamaican award winning producer ​​Dr. Rad.

“Hold Me Now” is a special vibe that infuses Dancehall, Reggaeton and Highlife. The catchy tune is laced with lovely lyrics in Igbo, Spanish and English.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

​​Sly B is signed to A & P Records. Follow on Facebook: Bunfireman, Twitter: @slyblackk.

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Sly B – Hold Me Now (Prod.​ Dr. Rad) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.