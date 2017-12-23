MUSIC: Tshego – Dem Ah Wind
Family Tree presents the brand new single by singer Tshego titled Dem Ah Wind, a self produced single from the Hennessy hitmaker.
Dem Ah Wind is a follow up to the club banger The Vibe which featured Family Tree chief Cassper Nyovest. Dem Ah Wind samples Nelly’s 2004 hit single Flap Your Wings and in Tshego’s typical fashion he delivered.
Enjoy his new single below!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Tshego – Dem Ah Wind appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!