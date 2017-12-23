MUSIC: Tshego – Dem Ah Wind

Family Tree presents the brand new single by singer Tshego titled Dem Ah Wind, a self produced single from the Hennessy hitmaker.

Dem Ah Wind is a follow up to the club banger The Vibe which featured Family Tree chief Cassper Nyovest. Dem Ah Wind samples Nelly’s 2004 hit single Flap Your Wings and in Tshego’s typical fashion he delivered.

Enjoy his new single below!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Tshego_-_Dem_Ah_Wind.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

