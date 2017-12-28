 Musician in court over Christmas Day attack, theft | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Musician in court over Christmas Day attack, theft

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A 30-year-old musician, Peter Chinedu, was on Thursday arraigned in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attacking a pedestrian and dispossessing him of his Samsung phone and money with a total value of N86, 000. Chinedu, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft. He, however, pleaded innocence of the…

The post Musician in court over Christmas Day attack, theft appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.