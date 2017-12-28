Musician in court over Christmas Day attack, theft

A 30-year-old musician, Peter Chinedu, was on Thursday arraigned in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attacking a pedestrian and dispossessing him of his Samsung phone and money with a total value of N86, 000.

Chinedu, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and theft. He, however, pleaded innocence of the offences.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Uche Simeon, told the court that the accused committed the offences on December 25, at about 3:30 am. at First Gate, Festac Town, Lagos.

He said that the accused and two others present at large attacked the complainant, Mr Chikezie Nwakwo, who was returning home from a party and dispossessed him of his phone and money.

He said that the accused and his accomplices waylaid Nwankwo and collected his Samsung phone and money.

“While Nwankwo was struggling with the accused, his other two accomplices fled with the phone and money.

“But the complainant held on to one of his attackers and raised the alarm, while people around came to his rescue, which led to the arrest of the accused,” he said.

Simeon said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment, while a violation of section 411 carries two years imprisonment.

The Magistrate, Mr A. A. Adesanya, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two responsible sureties.

He said that one of the sureties must be a relative of the accused and the other a well-known musician in the country.

The magistrate adjourned the case until February 13, 2018, for hearing.

