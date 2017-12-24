 My Husband Is So Cute, He Charmed Me With His Dimpl3s- Nigerian G1y Bisi Alimi-Davis Flaunts His Husband | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Weird News/Gist

Nigerian g2y rights activist, Bisi Alimi took to social media to gush on his husband and love of his life, Anthony Davis The controversial media personality posted a picture of his husband of three years and captioned: Love is in the air, Awwww isn’t he so cute? He got me at the d1mples…. 😘😘😘😘 Alimi […]

The post My Husband Is So Cute, He Charmed Me With His Dimpl3s- Nigerian G1y Bisi Alimi-Davis Flaunts His Husband appeared first on Timeofgist.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.

