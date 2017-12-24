My Husband Is So Cute, He Charmed Me With His Dimpl3s- Nigerian G1y Bisi Alimi-Davis Flaunts His Husband

Nigerian g2y rights activist, Bisi Alimi took to social media to gush on his husband and love of his life, Anthony Davis The controversial media personality posted a picture of his husband of three years and captioned: Love is in the air, Awwww isn’t he so cute? He got me at the d1mples…. 😘😘😘😘 Alimi […]

The post My Husband Is So Cute, He Charmed Me With His Dimpl3s- Nigerian G1y Bisi Alimi-Davis Flaunts His Husband appeared first on Timeofgist.

