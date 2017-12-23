My impressive performance at NIWA earned me my present position – SGF, Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has described his appointment as the Secretary to the Federal Government as a reward for his doggedness and hard work during his fifteen months period as the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA. Mustapha was speaking on Saturday while formally handing over the […]

My impressive performance at NIWA earned me my present position – SGF, Boss Mustapha

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

