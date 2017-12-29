My Injury Won’t Need a Surgery, Reveals Onyekuru – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
My Injury Won't Need a Surgery, Reveals Onyekuru
THISDAY Newspapers
The knee injury sustained by Super Eagles and Anderlecht FC striker, Henry Onyekuru is not as serious as earlier reported. Speaking from his base in Belgium, Onyekuru said that medics at Everton have reviewed the Magnetic Resonance Imagery (MRI …
Everton doctors say Onyekuru's injury not serious
Onyekuru rules out surgery
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!