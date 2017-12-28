My predictions for the economy in 2018 – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
|
My predictions for the economy in 2018
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
Going by official figures, the outgoing year recorded a number of improvements on the economic front over the previous year. Helped by recovering crude oil prices and higher oil production, the year witnessed the return of the economy to positive GDP …
Recurring Nightmares On Dirty Naira Notes
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!