N69bn Fraud: My detention by EFCC has nothing to do with GEJ – Olejeme
Erstwhile Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Dr. Ngozi Olejeme has said her invitation and detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of N69bn fraud has nothing to do with former President Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Finance Committee. She stated that contrary to media reports that she was arrested, she […]
N69bn Fraud: My detention by EFCC has nothing to do with GEJ – Olejeme
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!