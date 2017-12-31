NAF deploys 19 Air Vice Marshals, 22 others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the postings and redeployment of 41 senior officers comprising 19 Air Vice Marshals (AVMs), 14 Air Commodores and four Group Captains.

Others are two Wing Commanders and two Squadron Leaders.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Adesanya explained that the postings and redeployment came as a result of the recent promotion of senior NAF officers to the next higher ranks.

He explained further that though a routine exercise, it was aimed at ensuring that NAF was effectively manned for operational efficiency and effectiveness.

“Prominent among those affected by the new postings are: AVM Lawal Alao who is now the Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Zaria, Kaduna State.

“As well as AVM Olusoji Awomodu, who has been appointed as the Director Manning /Establishments at the Defence Headquarters,” he said

In addition, AVM Bello Garba haf been redeployed as the Chief of Logistics at Headquarters NAF and AVM Mahmoud Ahmed had taken over as Chief of Administration, also at HQ NAF.

Other appointments include: AVM Mohammed Suleiman as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) at Headquarters Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, AVM Samuel Babalola as the Director of Personnel Management at HQ NAF.

As well as AVM Tunde Awoyoola as Deputy Chief of Defence Space Agency and AVM Haruna Mohammed as Commandant Air Traffic Services Training Centre, AVM Sambo Usman as Group Managing Director of NAF Holding Company.

Others are: AVM Remigus Ekeh appointed as the Director of Evaluation at HQ NAF while AVM Paul Dimfwina as Coordinator, Project Implementation and Monitoring Committee at HQ NAF.

Furthermore, AVM Ibukun Ojeyemi now the SASO at Headquarters Air Training Command, Kaduna State. while AVM Frank Oparah had been appointed as Director of Research at Defence Headquarters.

Also appointed are: AVM Peter Uzezi as Director, Earth Observation at Defence Space Agency, AVM Olusegun Philips as Director of Museum and Archives at HQ NAF, AVM Chinwendu Onyike as Director, Technical Services at Defence Intelligence Agency.

As well as AVM Emmanuel Wonah as SASO, Headquarters Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos State, AVM Abubakar Liman had been appointed as SASO, Headquarters Special Operations Command, Bauchi State.

AVM Mahmud Madi as Director of Launch Services and Space Operations at Defence Space Agency and Air Commodore Noah Oyibo as SASO, Headquarters Ground Training Command, Enugu State.

Meanwhile, Air Commodore Cosmas Ozouggwu wa s to take over as Director of Production at HQ NAF while Air Commodore David Aluku became the Director of Civil Military Relations also at HQ NAF.

According to Adesanya, the new posting also brought about changes at the Unit level. Some of the new Commanders and Commandants were Air Commodores.

They are: Edward Adedokun, who was appointed as Commandant NAF Institute of Safety, Kaduna State, and Air Commodore Paul Masiyer, as Commandant Military Training Centre, Kaduna State.

In addition, Air Commodore Moses Onilede was to take over as Commander 631 Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Ikeja, State. while Air Commodore Elijah Ebiowe was appointed as Commander 115 Special Operations Group, Port Harcourt.

“The newly posted and redeployed senior officers were expected to take over their new offices not later than Jan.2, 2018.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had directed the newly appointed commanders of NAF field units to attend a workshop being organised at HQ NAF on Jan. 3, 2018 for commanders.

Adesanya said Command appointments in NAF came with a lot of responsibilities, including the management of human and material resources.

He said further that the workshop was therefore, aimed at equipping/reminding commanders of their responsibilities and HQ NAF expectations in the conduct of their activities.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

