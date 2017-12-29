 NAFDAC alerts public of counterfeited Coartem malaria tablets [PHOTO] | Nigeria Today
NAFDAC alerts public of counterfeited Coartem malaria tablets [PHOTO]

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has raised an alarm over the circulation of a fake anti malaria drug, Coartem, in the country. The agency stated that the use of the fake Coartem tablets may result in poisoning (due to toxic substances), treatment failure, development of resistance and even death. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

