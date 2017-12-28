 NAFDAC Warns About Fake Anti-Malarial Tablets | Nigeria Today
NAFDAC Warns About Fake Anti-Malarial Tablets

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fake NovartisThe National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the distribution of fake Coartem tablets. A Nigerian Pharmacist, Ahmed Yakasai, tweeted “The manufacturers of the anti-malaria drugs is spelt wrongly on the fake drug sachet.” The manufacturer of the fake Coartem tablet is written as NOVRTS instead of…

