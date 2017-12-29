Naira to remain steady amid slow holiday trading – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Naira to remain steady amid slow holiday trading
The Punch
The naira is expected to be stable in the week ahead, supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria's regular interventions through the injection of dollars into the market, according to foreign exchange traders. The currency has been hovering at 360/dollar …
CBN's interventions to keep naira stable in 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!