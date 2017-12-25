 Nairobi matatu touts beat man to death on Christmas eve – TUKO.CO.KE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nairobi matatu touts beat man to death on Christmas eve – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

Nairobi matatu touts beat man to death on Christmas eve
TUKO.CO.KE
Makangas belonging to the matatu SACCO ZURI Genesis have sparked outrage on social media after they allegedly killed a man who had been knocked by one of their matatus. The man was identified as Joseph Kiarie Ngethe. Send 'NEWS' to 40227 to receive all

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.