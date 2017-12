Nairobi matatu touts beat man to death on Christmas eve – TUKO.CO.KE



TUKO.CO.KE Nairobi matatu touts beat man to death on Christmas eve

TUKO.CO.KE

Makangas belonging to the matatu SACCO ZURI Genesis have sparked outrage on social media after they allegedly killed a man who had been knocked by one of their matatus. The man was identified as Joseph Kiarie Ngethe. Send 'NEWS' to 40227 to receive all …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest