NAN’s Editor-In-Chief welcomes quadruplets after 7 years of marriage

After seven years of marriage, Mr. Peter Ejiofor, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, was blessed with a set of quadruplets in the early hours of Friday. The quadruplets, all boys, who were delivered at 9.24a.m., are being nursed in incubators at Crystal Specialist Hospital, Akonwonjo, Lagos. Ejiofor, the Head of […]

