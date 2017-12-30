NASA to unveil events meant to ‘push Uhuru out of power’ – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
NASA to unveil events meant to 'push Uhuru out of power'
The Star, Kenya
The NASA leaders head for a retreat in mid-January to unveil their calendar of events, including what insiders claim will be the swearing-in of principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the People's President and Deputy President. ODM chairman …
Will the President choose to dialogue with NASA leaders or tough it out?
Mishi Mboko calls for Raila's swearing-in
The battle between Kalonzo and Mudavadi to succeed Raila will be big – Moses Kuria
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!