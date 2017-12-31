Nasarawa Speaker Award Scholarship, Distributes Sewing Machines, Others to Constituents.

The Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has distributed N20, 000 each to 100 students of his constituency, 65 sewing machines and over 700 wrappers to women in his constituency worth N15million. Ibrahim-Abdullahi (APC- Umaisha/Ugya), while distributing the items at the weekend in Umasha, assured the electorate of his resolve to continue to […]

The post Nasarawa Speaker Award Scholarship, Distributes Sewing Machines, Others to Constituents. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

