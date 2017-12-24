NBBF blames failure to organise leagues on Umar-led board

Babatunde Ogunade, Vice-President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), says the Tijani Umar-led group of the federation is responsible for the failure of the national league competitions to hold so far. Ogunade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja this was because the national leagues have not been handed over to the current board by its immediate-past predecessor. “NBBF is operating without any handing-over note from the previous board led by Tijani Umar as president.

