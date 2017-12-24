NCC shines at Ikoyi Club

Nigerian Communication Commission has promised to continue supporting the growth of sports-most especially tennis- in the country after it received an award of recognition at the Ikoyi Club, last weekend.

The chairman of the tennis section of the club, Sesan Ogunlewe, during the prize-awarding ceremony of the NCC Team Tennis Championship, presented a plague of recognition to the telecommunication agency for its unflinching support for sports in the country.

The NCC’s Head of Public Relations, Reuben Muoka, who received the award on behalf of the regulatory agency, said the recognition would further encourage them to do more for the promotion of sports in the country.

“This award means a lot to us; our Chief Executive always say that he is encouraged to do even more when we are given such recognition. If you are recognized, it means you are doing the right thing; our CEO always dedicates such award and recognition to our teeming professionals and staff of the NCC.

“We are hoping for the best next year, the country is coming out of recession and things are looking bright, what we do is to support the economy through sports.

By sponsoring the tennis league, we are engaging the youths to earn a living and also build a career in the sport. And definitely, we want to step it up in 2018,” he revealed.

Ogunlewe said the tennis section of the Ikoyi Club deemed it necessary to appreciate the commission because of its immense work in the development of the sport.

“When you do something good, you have to recognize that, we are beneficiary of the good things the NCC has been doing, they spend a lot of money to promote wellness and wellbeing of Nigerians through their involvement in sports,” he said.

