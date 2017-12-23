 NCC to extend unused data roll over to 14 days – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
NCC to extend unused data roll over to 14 days – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Following complaints, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is to extend the grace period of unused data roll over to 14 days. Danbatta. But the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has said the 14 days was not enough

