NCC to extend unused data roll over to 14 days – Vanguard



Vanguard NCC to extend unused data roll over to 14 days

Vanguard

Following complaints, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is to extend the grace period of unused data roll over to 14 days. Danbatta. But the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has said the 14 days was not enough …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

