 NDC is not ready to choose who leads it into 2020 – Amissah-Arthur – Graphic Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NDC is not ready to choose who leads it into 2020 – Amissah-Arthur – Graphic Online

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

NDC is not ready to choose who leads it into 2020 – Amissah-Arthur
Graphic Online
Former Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah–Arthur says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not ready to choose who leads it into 2020. According to him, the leadership of the party are reorganising the party to make it stronger to become the
Help organise, not jockey for NDC flagbearership – Former VeepMyjoyonline.com
'Most disappointing Veep' Amissah Arthur must shut up – Former. Dep. AGGhanaWeb

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.