NDC is not ready to choose who leads it into 2020 – Amissah-Arthur – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
NDC is not ready to choose who leads it into 2020 – Amissah-Arthur
Graphic Online
Former Vice President, Kwesi Bekoe Amissah–Arthur says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not ready to choose who leads it into 2020. According to him, the leadership of the party are reorganising the party to make it stronger to become the …
Help organise, not jockey for NDC flagbearership – Former Veep
'Most disappointing Veep' Amissah Arthur must shut up – Former. Dep. AG
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!