 Ndidi urges Leicester to focus on Liverpool clash – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ndidi urges Leicester to focus on Liverpool clash – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ndidi urges Leicester to focus on Liverpool clash
Vanguard
Wilfred Ndidi has urged his teammates to focus on their away clash with Liverpool on Saturday, after the Foxes were beaten 2-1 loss by Watford in Tuesday's English Premier League tie. Ndidi. Ndidi lamented that it was disappointing losing to Watford
Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi Insists Foxes Need to Move on After Boxing Day Defeat at WatfordSports Illustrated
Nidid: Leicester ready for Liverpool, will learn from Watford lossTheCable

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.