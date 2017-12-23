 Neighbours Gang-Up And Flog A Man For Always Beating Up His Wife – Photos?Video | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neighbours Gang-Up And Flog A Man For Always Beating Up His Wife – Photos?Video

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

How romantic. An unidentified man received the whipping of his life from his neighbours after they got fed with him for always beating his wife up.

Is always good to be your neighbours keeper …lol. It’s unclear where this incident happened but the video has gathered widespread praise and has since gone viral.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Watch below;

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.