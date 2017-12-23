Neighbours Gang-Up And Flog A Man For Always Beating Up His Wife – Photos?Video
How romantic. An unidentified man received the whipping of his life from his neighbours after they got fed with him for always beating his wife up.
Is always good to be your neighbours keeper …lol. It’s unclear where this incident happened but the video has gathered widespread praise and has since gone viral.
Watch below;
